AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.56 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,119,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

