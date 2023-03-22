AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 24,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS:NJAN opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

