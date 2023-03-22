AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.