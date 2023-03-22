AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $9.97 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.80. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

