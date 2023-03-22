AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $14,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 733,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after buying an additional 46,112 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 945.2% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $864,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,816,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,376,000 after buying an additional 491,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 377,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 42,370 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

