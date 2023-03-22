AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,331,000 after buying an additional 80,244 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,470,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,337,000 after buying an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after buying an additional 1,213,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after buying an additional 722,390 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.18 and its 200 day moving average is $83.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

