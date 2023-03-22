AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,157 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after acquiring an additional 149,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after acquiring an additional 146,785 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after acquiring an additional 157,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,188,000 after acquiring an additional 102,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $157.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

