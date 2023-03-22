AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 5,336 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $392,000.
BATS:NJAN opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92.
The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
