AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after buying an additional 47,993 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.
Shares of BMY stock opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.93. The company has a market cap of $141.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
