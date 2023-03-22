Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Raised to C$15.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.75.

Shares of TSE:ARE traded down C$0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.58. 282,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,876. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.29 and a 1-year high of C$17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The firm has a market cap of C$835.71 million, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.37.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

