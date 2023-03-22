AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.53. The stock had a trading volume of 204,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

