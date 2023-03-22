AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Purchases 1,105 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $37,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE NOW traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $441.87. 33,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,903. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62. The firm has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.41, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow



ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

