AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Purchases 2,077 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,246.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,715,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,935,000 after buying an additional 3,630,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,311,000 after buying an additional 1,503,889 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,095,000 after buying an additional 740,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after buying an additional 693,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $160.64. The company had a trading volume of 35,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,271. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

