aelf Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $179.26 million and approximately $27.72 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004993 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003213 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001504 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,214,621 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

