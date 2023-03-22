Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $3.80 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.