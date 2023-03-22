Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Cut by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 2.0% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 224,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,147,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $279.48. The company had a trading volume of 234,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,041. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.19.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

