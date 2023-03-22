Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.82

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.82 and last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 426560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,106. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,375 shares of company stock valued at $157,099 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,534,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,002,000 after purchasing an additional 108,581 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 321,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 42,040 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.