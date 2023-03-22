Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $123.69 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $179.09. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $274,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $811,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,066,863 shares of company stock worth $256,807,889 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb



Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.



