AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Stock Price Up 9.1%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

AirIQ Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.61.

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. AirIQ had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of C$1.35 million for the quarter.

AirIQ Company Profile

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

