Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Approximately 9,437,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 17,042,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Alien Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.50.

About Alien Metals

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in Vivash Gorge Iron Ore Project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

