Almaden Minerals (AAU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Almaden Minerals

AAU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.