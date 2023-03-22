Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) is Baillie Gifford & Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,407,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,887 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.08% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $2,235,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.87. 395,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,824. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.87 and a 200 day moving average of $212.98.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

