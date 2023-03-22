ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL) Trading 0.7% Higher

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.71 and last traded at $21.71. 9 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HVAL. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF by 221.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (HVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap US equities believed to be value stocks with sustainable competitive advantage. Holdings are approximately equally weighted. HVAL was launched on Jul 14, 2021 and is managed by ALPS.

