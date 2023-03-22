Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Down 4.9%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 151,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,011,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

ATUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Altice USA to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 220,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 148,133 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 418,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 225,053 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 969.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 172,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,069 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,056,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

