Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

AIMC stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.14.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,123,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,888,000 after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth $165,035,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,115,000 after buying an additional 415,606 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth $119,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,534,000 after buying an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

