Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) has been assigned a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Amadeus FiRe Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of ETR:AAD traded up €8.80 ($9.46) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €126.20 ($135.70). The stock had a trading volume of 13,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949. Amadeus FiRe has a 1 year low of €80.60 ($86.67) and a 1 year high of €155.40 ($167.10). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €125.14 and its 200-day moving average is €111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

