Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) has been assigned a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Amadeus FiRe Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of ETR:AAD traded up €8.80 ($9.46) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €126.20 ($135.70). The stock had a trading volume of 13,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949. Amadeus FiRe has a 1 year low of €80.60 ($86.67) and a 1 year high of €155.40 ($167.10). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €125.14 and its 200-day moving average is €111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70.
Amadeus FiRe Company Profile
