Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Rating) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 11,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 3,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 355.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 214,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Company Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.

