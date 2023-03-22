Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Decreased by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 3.5% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.9 %

ADI traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,521. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $196.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

