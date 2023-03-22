Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2023 – Phillips 66 is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $121.00 to $120.00.

3/8/2023 – Phillips 66 is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/21/2023 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2023 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.48. 1,385,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,121. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

