Analysts Set Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Price Target at $38.57

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.57.

SI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 409,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 500.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

NYSE SI opened at $1.47 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $162.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $52.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.86 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

