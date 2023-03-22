Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Trading Up 8.9%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 103,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 38,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Up 12.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 9.58, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

