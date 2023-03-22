APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Position Lowered by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $273,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 7.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of APA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.96. 1,727,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,939,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 3.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

