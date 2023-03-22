Apollo Currency (APL) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $9.81 million and $607,462.34 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00062248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00041594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018333 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

