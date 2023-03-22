Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.92 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $649,778.48 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00061344 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00041673 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018485 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

