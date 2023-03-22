Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AFT stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter worth $446,000.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

