Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) SVP Sells $3,671,666.80 in Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,319,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,155. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $142.01. The company has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. TheStreet raised Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

