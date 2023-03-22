Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 144000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$5.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras property that consists of 58 contiguous claims with an area of 48,346 hectares located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

