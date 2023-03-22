Ardor Price Tops $0.0904 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0904 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $90.27 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00061136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00040855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018093 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

