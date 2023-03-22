Arizona Metals (TSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Arizona Metals Corp. (TSE:AMC – Get Rating) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.20 and last traded at C$4.18. Approximately 37,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 137,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$478.65 million, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.36.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

