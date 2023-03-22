ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 243,728.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940,790 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 0.6% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $35,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,808,020. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.