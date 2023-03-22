Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $1.32 Million in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $39.59.

