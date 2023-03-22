Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $27.88 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,882,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after acquiring an additional 371,702 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,855,000 after acquiring an additional 258,396 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $402.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.85 and a 200-day moving average of $392.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

