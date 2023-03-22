Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $534,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,678,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,283,000 after buying an additional 997,052 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 951.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 572,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,480,000 after buying an additional 517,988 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,603,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,465,000 after buying an additional 377,423 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $80.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

