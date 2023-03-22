Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $671,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.