Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 36,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 41,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

QQQ opened at $309.95 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.