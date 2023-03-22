Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,926 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.72. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

