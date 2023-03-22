Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes $10.32 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $367.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The firm has a market cap of $274.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.73.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

