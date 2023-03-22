Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,567,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of HDV stock opened at $100.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.17. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.
About iShares Core High Dividend ETF
The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
