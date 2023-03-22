Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0363 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARESF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

