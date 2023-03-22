Arweave Price Hits $8.43 on Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Arweave has a market capitalization of $281.63 million and approximately $22.08 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $8.43 or 0.00030840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,330.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.85 or 0.00460237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00130269 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars.

